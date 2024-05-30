Sindh govt to provide solar systems at Rs7,000 for public

KARACHI - The Sindh government has announced plans to offer complete solar systems to the public at an affordable price of just Rs7,000 in collaboration with the World Bank. This initiative aims to address energy challenges and provide sustainable electricity solutions to households across the province. Under this scheme, 200,000 households throughout Sindh, including 50,000 in Karachi, will have access to complete solar systems at the nominal cost of Rs7,000. Each solar system is designed to power a fan and three LED bulbs, providing essential lighting and ventilation to households.

The Sindh director (alternative energy) revealed that 6,656 solar systems will be distributed in each district of the province, totalling a substantial distribution effort across all regions. The project is slated to commence in October as soon as the purchasing is complete, with solar panels, charge controllers, and batteries included in the system package. Funded by the World Bank, which has allocated $32 million for the project, there are possibilities for further expansion in the future.

Sindh has already been generating 400MW of electricity from solar energy, showcasing its commitment to sustainable energy sources. On the other hand, the Punjab government has unveiled plans to provide free solar systems to 50,000 households in the province. This initiative, aimed at alleviating electricity costs for low-consumption households, has been fully funded by the provincial government at an estimated cost of Rs10 billion. Under the scheme, households consuming up to 100 units of electricity per month will be eligible for the free solar systems. The government will cover all expenses, including the cost of the solar systems and their installation.