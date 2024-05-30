Sindh Police establish 110 pickets in Katcha areas

KARACHI - Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has taken up the decades-old issue of the Katcha areas of the province seriously and ordered conducting phase-wise operations to clear the areas from criminal elements. Moreover, 110 pickets with 800 personnel deployed have been set up to eradicate the menace of honey trap used for kidnapping citizens for ransom. A senior official talking to The News said on Monday that before coming to the present we have the knowledge of the past of Katcha areas as the history of the Katcha areas started before Partition. He said people had been residing along the Indus River since long and their first occupation was agriculture.

Moreover, the word “Katcha” transformed due to the presence of the River Indus. Away from the city area, the distance between the embankments and the River Indus widens. At some places, it is 10 to 12 kilometres, at others it is 8. Towards Ghotki, which is the left side of the river, this distance is 8 to 15 kilometres, and on the right side, where Kashmore and Shikarpur are located, it is 3 to 4 kilometres and the maximum distance is 5 kilometres.

The senior official added that when the water flow ends from high to low, the muddy areas are developed and transformed into a Katcha area. Apart from that, the dacoits residing there have also had a history and they were earlier supported by various tribes, especially from Ubauro to Thatta when the movement of police was low. Afterwards, from time to time different operations have been carried out and many of the areas have been cleared and now due to police action the area from Guddu to Sukkur has been cleared from dacoits.