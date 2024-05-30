Social science researchers can play a meaningful role in solving human’s problems

KARACHI - Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Professor Dr Tariq Rafi on Wednesday said that the social science researchers could play a meaningful and important role in solving the human’s social problems. Our research should have a significant impact on society and collaborative efforts can help in producing fruitful and durable results. He was addressing the inaugural session of the two-day national conference on ‘Emerging Trends in Social Science Studies’ at the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences of the University of Karachi. He said “As we all know due to modern technology the whole world has now become a global village but we should also realize that we are depending too much on the technology and latest tools in our lives, owing to which our ability and capability are reducing with the time, which is not good at all, especially for our youth.” The KU Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences organized the event which was attended by scholars and students of various public and private universities. Dr Tariq Rafi shared that there was no doubt that technologies had created a lot of conveniences for us but we should not only depend on them, we have to use our heart and head also and we have to trust and rely on our intelligence, and youngsters should apply their mind rather than only relying on tools and technologies.

He said that the use of technologies during research would help the researcher but the misuse of Chat GPT and other AI apps was not a good choice, it destroyed a person’s creativity, and circulations of fake news and deepfakes on social media was another challenge we all were facing nowadays.

“Spreading news without verification on social media is a big problem, we should verify the source and material available on the internet before forwarding or sharing them, such measures will help in reducing negative effects from society,” he added.

He informed the audience that a culture of questioning teachers and lecturers was common in the west because the students and attendees prepare thoroughly before attending the class or lecture, while in our country no such concept was present.

KU acting Vice Chancellor Justice Retired Hasan Feroz said that social scientists were supposed to provide welfare to society and help create peace and development.

The social science experts could solve the challenges faced by society with their studies and experiences, he said.

He said that social scientists could also help improving the mental health and well-being of the society. He hoped that social scientists would probe the realm of traditional security threats and research into examining the complex challenges.

“The scientists should focus on non-traditional security threats, explore the multifaceted nature of contemporary global challenges, and explore new trends in literary and historical studies,” he added.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellor of the Salim Habib University, Professor Dr Syed Irfan Haider said that due to the incessant use of technology and complete dependence on it, the skills of the entire country and especially the young generation were decreasing frequently.

He shared “the algorithms of the apps shows the things that the company wants you to see not the information which you want to seek. Those apps are increasing their incomes and also diverting your sentiments and thinking towards a particular agenda or opinion.”

He mentioned that the newspaper industry and advertising agencies in Pakistan were being affected due to the massive use of internet-based devices and apps run on them. Such apps change the mood and feelings of a person and engage a person to behave and react in a particular manner.

Dr Irfan Haider mentioned that medical experts relied on machine-based reports and test reports rather than doing investigations about patients’ illnesses and case histories.

Earlier, the KU Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum said that the social sciences could play an important role in the nation’s development as they had a very important role in understanding human behavior. She mentioned that researchers from different parts of the country and universities would present their research papers in the day-day conference.