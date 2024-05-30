Some 200 Georgian NGOs vow to defy ‘foreign influence’ law

TBILISI - Dozens of Georgian NGOs on Wednesday jointly vowed to defy a controversial “foreign influence” law criticised for mirroring Russian legislation that has been adopted by parliament despite mass protests. The law, which critics have compared to repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent, forces NGOs and media receiving at least a fifth of their funding from abroad to register as “organisations pursuing the interests of a foreign power”. Rights groups including the Georgian branch of anti-corruption group Transparency International, have told AFP the law could see their assets frozen and their work limited. “By adopting this law, the authorities want to subdue Georgia’s civil sector,” some 200 NGOs said in a joint statement.“The Russian law will not work in our country and will remain an empty piece of paper, which nobody will obey.” They said “the Russian law endangers the monitoring of (parliamentary) elections,” scheduled in October. “But we, Georgia’s civil organisations, promise to defend the elections and the votes of every single citizen.” Opposition parties and rights groups fear that the ruling Georgian Dream party will use the measure to tighten controls over election monitors and journalists to secure another victory in the upcoming vote.