Terrorism case registered against suspects after attack on Khawar Maneka

The Islamabad police on Thursday registered a case of attack on Khawar Maneka on court premises.

The case has been registered on the complaint of district court’s security in-charge.

The FIR says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjuta, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Zahid Bashir Dar, Usman Gull, and Ansar Kayani, besides 20 to 25 unidentified individuals attacked Maneka on court premises.

It says Advocate Burki led the mob as he incited it through provocative statements, hurled death threats and kicked Khawar Maneka. Naeem Panjutha and Ali Ijaz Buttar also assaulted Maneka and he fell on the ground.

The case has been registered under terrorism and other charges.