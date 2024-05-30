Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Terrorism case registered against suspects after attack on Khawar Maneka

Terrorism case registered against suspects after attack on Khawar Maneka
Web Desk
4:48 PM | May 30, 2024
National

The Islamabad police on Thursday registered a case of attack on Khawar Maneka on court premises. 

The case has been registered on the complaint of district court’s security in-charge. 

The FIR says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyers including Naeem Haider Panjuta, Ali Ijaz Buttar, Zahid Bashir Dar, Usman Gull, and Ansar Kayani, besides 20 to 25 unidentified individuals attacked Maneka on court premises. 

It says Advocate Burki led the mob as he incited it through provocative statements, hurled death threats and kicked Khawar Maneka. Naeem Panjutha and Ali Ijaz Buttar also assaulted Maneka and he fell on the ground.

The case has been registered under terrorism and other charges.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024