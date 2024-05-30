Three injured culprits held with arms after separate encounters

HYDERABAD - Three culprits were injured and arrested with weapons after separate encounters in different localities of Hyderabad on Wednesday. The fire exchange incidents took place in Fort and Hussainabad police stations of Hyderabad when police attempted to stop the culprits at different check points. The injured detainees included Amjid Solangi, Imran Jutt and Awais Raza and they were shifted to hospital. The police recovered weapons and ammunition from possession of the nabbed accused belonging to different robber gangs wanted in various cases.