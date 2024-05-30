Thursday, May 30, 2024
Three killed in Sargodha gunfire

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024
SARGODHA   -   At least three people were in firing over a domestic dispute in Kot Momin police station precincts, here on Wednesday. Rescue-1122 Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah said that 25-year-old Maratib, son of Nawaz, 22-year-old Ali Shehbaz, son of Shehzad and 17-year-old Bilal Muneer, son of Muneer Ahmed, resident of  Dera Shiekh Saleem, Chak No 66-SB, had a dispute over on some domestic matters. During exchange of harsh words, they started firing on each other, which resulted in their death on-the-spot. The police concerned and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies to an area hospital for fulfillment of legal requirements. The deceased were close relatives. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took note of the incident.

Our Staff Reporter

