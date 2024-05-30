Thursday, May 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Tribesmen protest against power outages

Our Staff Reporter
May 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

KHYBER   -   The tribesmen took control of the local grid station in Tehsil Landi Kotal on Wednesday, protesting excessive power outages.

Scores of tribal people from political and social organizations gathered at Charwazai point and marched towards the local grid station. Carrying black flags, they entered the grid station peacefully and started a demonstration inside. The grid station staff fled before the arrival of the protestors.

Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) district chief Shah Rehman, and head of Qaumi Masail Committee Landi Kotal Ilyas Shinwari addressed the protestors. They stated that TESCO officials had promised six hours of electricity to rural areas last year, but the promise was not fulfilled.

Prolonged and unscheduled power outages have made their lives miserable, and there is a temporary scarcity of potable water in the area.

Bush fire near Khewra mines contained

The protestors vowed to continue their demonstration until the electricity supply is resumed according to the old schedule of six hours round the clock.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1717044499.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024