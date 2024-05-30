Tribesmen protest against power outages

KHYBER - The tribesmen took control of the local grid station in Tehsil Landi Kotal on Wednesday, protesting excessive power outages.

Scores of tribal people from political and social organizations gathered at Charwazai point and marched towards the local grid station. Carrying black flags, they entered the grid station peacefully and started a demonstration inside. The grid station staff fled before the arrival of the protestors.

Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) district chief Shah Rehman, and head of Qaumi Masail Committee Landi Kotal Ilyas Shinwari addressed the protestors. They stated that TESCO officials had promised six hours of electricity to rural areas last year, but the promise was not fulfilled.

Prolonged and unscheduled power outages have made their lives miserable, and there is a temporary scarcity of potable water in the area.

The protestors vowed to continue their demonstration until the electricity supply is resumed according to the old schedule of six hours round the clock.