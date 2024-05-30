Thursday, May 30, 2024
Two women murdered by husbands in separate incidents

Web Desk
5:02 PM | May 30, 2024
Regional

Two women were murdered by their husbands in separate incidents in Sheikhupura and Arifwala.

In the first incident, a man with the abetment of his family members gave poison to his wife over a domestic issue. 

The woman was taken to hospital where she could not survive. Police were investigating. 

The killer and his family members were on the run after the incident. Police have formed a team to arrest them. 

In the second incident in the Arifwala Saddar police jurisdiction, a man gunned down his wife. The deceased had filed a case in a court for taking divorce from her husband. 

The killer fled the scene after killing his wife. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

