Verdict reserved on Imran Khan's plea for phone access to kids in jail

The Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday reserved its decision on a petition filed by PTI founder Imran Khan concerning the Adiala Jail authorities' denial of his request to speak to his children over telephone.

Advocate Muhammad Faisal Malik appeared in the court on behalf of the former prime minister.

During the hearing, the Adiala Jail administration submitted its response to the court.

Imran Khan’s lawyer filed two more requests on behalf of his client: one for a weekly meeting with his spouse, Bushra Bibi, and the other for her blood test to be conducted at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Centre.

Later, the court reserved its decision on Khan's plea regarding the jail administration's refusal to allow him to speak to his children over telephone.