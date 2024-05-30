Visa unveils new products, services

LAHORE - At the annual Visa Payments Forum for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Visa unveiled a suite of new products and services that will revolutionize the card and address the future needs of consumers, merchants and the financial institutions that serve them across the region. The way people pay and get paid has changed more in the past five years than in the last 50, and the latest innovations will bring new payment experiences to transform commerce and money movement spanning eCommerce, face-to-face in-store shopping, and seamless money transfers.

“With rapidly accelerating digital payments growth across Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, we have seen a transformation in how consumers and merchants want to pay and be paid both online and in-store,” said Andrew Torre, Regional President, Visa CEMEA. “As we continue to shape the future of commerce, we are excited to announce a next generation of truly digital-first payment experiences to support consumers, merchants and our clients and partners. Today we are unveiling new card features and digital innovations that will bring consumers and merchants into a more customized, convenient, secure and inclusive future.”

Visa is introducing a portfolio of innovative new solutions that support digital identity, seamless checkout experiences, flexible payments, nano-merchant acceptance and protecting the security of account-to-account payments. In addition, Visa is announcing Visa Pay, a new payments-as-a-service platform that provides world-class mobile-first experiences for digital payments and interoperable send-and-receive that has been developed for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region. The Visa Pay platform brings together extensive payment capabilities and provides a range of services for banks to quickly deploy new innovative solutions including digital issuance, payment initiation, tap-to-pay, fraud and risk management, wallet platforms, and more.