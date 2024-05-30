West Zone teams dominate in Regional Inter-District U19 Cricket

LAHORE - West Zone teams (Whites and Blues) won their third-round matches of the ongoing Regional Inter-District U19 Tournament (Lahore Region) that concluded on Wednesday.

At the Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground, West Zone Whites triumphed over North Zone Blues by 74 runs. Batting first, West Zone Whites scored 272 in 49.2 overs, with Mujtaba Ali Sheikh top-scoring with 98 runs and being named Man of the Match. Rameez Shahzad and Ahmed Zahid contributed 61 and 42 runs respectively. In response, North Zone Blues were all out for 198 in 44 overs, despite Waleed Zahid Bajwa’s unbeaten 95. Danish Saeed was the standout bowler for West Zone Whites, taking 4/45.

At the Ittefaq LRCA Ground, North Zone Whites defeated East Zone Blues by 58 runs. North Zone Whites posted 216/7 in 50 overs, with Syed Maisam Abbas scoring 60 and Muhammad Ahmad contributing an unbeaten 44.Muhammad Ahmad also excelled with the ball, taking 2/33, earning him the Man of the Match title. East Zone Blues were bowled out for 157 in 35 overs, with Mahad Bajwa scoring 55.

At the Cricket Centre Ground, West Zone Blues secured a victory over East Zone Whites by 73 runs. Batting first, West Zone Blues amassed 336/8 in 50 overs, led by a spectacular 159 from Yahya Bin Abdul Rehman, who was named Man of the Match. East Zone Whites managed 263/8 in their 50 overs, with Saad Safdar scoring 62 and Asim Arif remaining unbeaten on 51.