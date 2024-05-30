WWB employees’ children to get scholarships

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan, has directed the concerned officers of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to distribute student scholarship funds within a week among the children of laborers and WWB employees who are studying in various universities in the province.

He further directed the formation of three zonal committees to expedite the scholarship funds distribution process, emphasizing that no further delays would be tolerated. The provincial minister issued these directives during a review meeting of the WWB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar. The meeting was attended by the Secretary Labour Department, Secretary WWB, directors, and other officials of the department.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on the student scholarship funds. The briefing mentioned that the data of all beneficiaries had been collected for verification, which would be completed soon, allowing for immediate fund distribution.

“The scholarship funds will be distributed among all deserving students before June 30,” stated the briefing. Fazal Shakoor Khan emphasized the importance of distributing the scholarship funds within a week and instructed that no further delays or complaints should arise in this matter.