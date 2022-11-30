Share:

PESHAWAR - At least three people including a jeweller and his two friends were shot dead by unknown assailants during late night hours near Mir Ali Bazaar in North Waziristan. A police spokesman on Tuesday said that unknown miscreants abducted three friends, hailing from Bannu district from a jeweller’s shop in late night hours and later shot them dead. Police said motive behind the killing was not yet ascertained. Bodies of the deceased were recovered from fields near Mir Ali Bazaar in the morning, police said, adding that a triple murder case was registered against unidentified killers. Further investigation was underway.