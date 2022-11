Share:

SARGODHA - The Anti-Corruption Es­tablishment (ACE) recov­ered Rs1,061,061 from defaulters of the Munici­pal Corporation Mianwa­li. The ACE sources said on Tuesday that Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that leases of the Munici­pal corporation Mianwali were not paying rent of their shops to the depart­ment concerned.Adnan Haider, the Circle Officer, raided and recovered Rs 1,061,061 from the de­faulters