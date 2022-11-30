Share:

KARACHI-All 26 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs from Sindh have submitted their resignations to the party’s parliamentary leader on the directives of former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan.

The development was confirmed by the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader expressed full support for Imran’s decision to exit from the provincial assemblies in a bid to trigger elections. “All Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh MPAs have submitted their resignations.” Earlier, PTI MPA from KP Azizullah Garan sent his resignation to KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. He was elected from PK-4 Swat. On Saturday, PTI chief Imran Khan had announced to dissolve the provincial assemblies while addressing a massive public gathering in Rawalpindi. The PTI chairman will formally announce the date of the dissolution of assemblies after holding consultations with the parliamentary party.