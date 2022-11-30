Share:

LAHORE - Aram Bagh Club defeated Naval Housing Basketball Club by 49-45 in the opening match of the 2nd Abdul Nasir Memorial Under-19 Basketball Tournament that got underway at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. Both the teams gave tough time to each other till the end of the match, making it an thrilling and exciting encounter and in the dying moments of the match, Aram Bagh Club held their nerves and emerged as victorious by a narrow margin of 49-45. From the winning side, Hasan Ali struck 13 points, Abdul Samad 12 and M Sameer 10 points. Zain Adnan scored 16 points, Ali Rajan 11 and Abdullah Masih 9 points from the losing side. Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Ashraf Yahya acted as umpires while Naeem Ahmed, Rajkumar Lakhwani, Michael Turner and M Usman performed the duties of technical officials. Earlier, Karachi Sports Foundation President Syed Waseem Hashmi inaugurated the event to pay rich tribute to international basketball player Abdul Nasir. POA Media Coordinator Asif Azim, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Secretary Tariq Hussain, Muhammad Haider Khan of MCB, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan of UBL and Organizing Secretary Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate were also present there