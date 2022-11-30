Share:

ISLAMABAD - The two-member fact finding committee probing killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif on Tuesday approached the UAE authorities seeking assistance and information on multiple questions from them. In a letter written to Dubai police through the Counsel General of Pakistan, the committee comprising officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) sought clarification that whether Sharif’s visa was canceled and if so, why? In late October, Sharif was shot dead by police in Kenya under mysterious circumstances. The Kenyan police termed the incident ‘mistaken identity.’ The committee has sought from Dubai authorities a copy of visa issued to Sharif and other travel documents. It sought information related to his accommodation during his stay in Dubai in August and any call data record (CDR). The probe team has also sought recordings made by closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras around the journalist’s residence in Dubai. The letter sought any data on arrivals and departures of Pakistani passport holders from August 10 to August 20. It also sought CDR of the phone numbers of ARY News CEO Salman Iqbal and ARY operations head Tariq Wasi. It added whether Dubai police had any information about UAE govt officials meeting with Sharif and he was asked to leave the country? The letter also requested the Dubai authorities to nominate a focal person from the local police to liaise with probe team in Pakistan.