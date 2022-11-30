Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing of Johar Town blast case till December 6. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the accused were not produced due to security reasons and they joined proceedings through Video Link. The court recorded statements of six witnesses, officials of Bomb Disposal Squad, Federal Investigation Agency and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), during the proceedings. The court directed the prosecution to present more witnesses on the next date of hearing and adjourned the matter till Dec 6. The CTD had filed the challan (charge sheet) against three accused. The CTD declared the accused - alleged mastermind Samiul Haq and facilitators Aziz Akbar and Naveed Akhtar, guilty in the challan. The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them. The ATC had already handed down death sentences to four accused in the matter, besides awarding five years imprisonment to a female accused. On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable. The CTD had registered the case under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act.