QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will meet Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and give a briefing on the financial issues facing the province.

“The chief minister will also draw the attention of the PM to­wards the slow progress in the implementation of federal proj­ects,” a handout issued by the Directorate of the Public Rela­tions said on Tuesday.

In the meeting with the PM, along with the chief minister of Balochistan, the provincial political leadership will also be present.

The handout said the del­egation of the CM will include the parliamentary leaders of the provincial parties and the members of the National As­sembly of Balochistan.

The CM will take the politi­cal leadership and members of the Senate and the National As­sembly into confidence before meeting with the PM.

The chief minister instructed the planning and development department and the finance de­partment to prepare a compre­hensive briefing on the progress of federal projects and the finan­cial situation of the province.

“It is hoped that the PM will listen to our requests with compassion and attention and issue orders,” Chief Minister Bizenjo said.