FAISALABAD - The Board of Intermediate and Sec­ondary Education (BISE) Faisala­bad announced to provide scholar­ships to Hafiz Quran and students with disabilities on the basis of results of annual secondary school examinations 2022.

According to a BISE spokesman, heads of schools and colleges in the division were informed that the education board would provide scholarships to Hafiz Quran and special students with disabilities when they would seek admission in first year.

The scholarships would be pro­vided purely on merit basis and in this connection, test of Hafiz Quran students would also be arranged during February 2023 whereas spe­cial students with disabilities would be bound to submit their disability certificate issued by the Social Wel­fare Department, he added.

He said that Hafiz Quran and spe­cial students with disabilities who had obtained 60 per cent or above marks in the matriculation annual exams 2022 were eligible to apply for scholarships if they got admis­sion in first year and not received any other scholarship from Quaid-e-Azam Scholarship, Punjab Educa­tion Endowment Fund Scholarship.

In this connection, Research Officer for Secretary BISE Iffat Sultan would receive scholarship applications till January 2023 and the education board would provide monthly scholarship of Rs1,000 and Rs1,500 in addition to Rs3,000 per for purchase of books, he added.