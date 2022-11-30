Share:

ISLAMABAD - The British High Commission in Pakistan has hosted a reception to welcome the return of the England test cricket to Pakistan. In attendance were notable sports and media personalities, political figures, representatives from the ECB and PCB as well as cricket players who are set to play test cricket in Pakistan for the first time in 17 years. On the occasion British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Dr Christian Turner said: “Cricket teaches us to play hard, accept defeat and respect our opponents. The players, PCB and ECB are great ambassadors for their sport and it is a pleasure to welcome them to the High Commission. The generous donation to flood victims is a sign of the deep ties and affection between our two countries.” England batter, Ollie Pope, said: “We’re delighted to return to Pakistan for this historic Test tour after such an exciting T20 series earlier this year. We’re grateful for the warm welcome we have received but also know that many communities have been impacted severely by the floods. It’s great to see so many different organisations coming together to arrange this donation of cricket equipment and hopefully, it will go a small way to ensuring that children in some of the affected areas can still benefit from all the good that cricket can do as they try to recover.” England Test Captain, Ben Stokes, has also generously announced that he will be donating his match fees for this Test series to the DEC appeal.