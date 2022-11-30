Share:

LAHORE - Cases will also be reg­istered for violation of one-way traffic in La­hore from Friday.

Cases will be regis­tered under the provi­sions of negligent and negligent driving.

These views were ex­pressed by CTO Lahore Dr. Assad Malhi while talking to media rep­resentatives at LIberty Chowk. He said that more than 2 lakh and 25,000 challans were issued for violation of one-way traffic this year, Despite the heavy challan, a large num­ber of citizens do not refrain from violating one-way traffic. Due to which traffic accidents are increasing day by day, which is very alarming., he added.

He said that the city of Lahore will be made completely safe from ac­cidents. Dr. Assad Malhi further said that the cases will be registered under Section 279 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Violators place their lives and the lives of others at risk, Violation of one-way traffic also leads to traffic disrup­tion, he said.

A challan of Rs 2000 is being issued for vio­lation of one-way traf­fic., he said.

Besides, CTO Lahore said that from Decem­ber 05, Monday, no heavy vehicle will be allowed to enter the city without a fitness certificate. Heavy ve­hicle plying at night is causing smog. Sand, mud vehicle without tarpaulin will not be al­lowed to enter the city.

Dr. Assad Malhi fur­ther said that only fit­ness vehicles will be allowed to enter after adopting complete safe­ty measures. Helmets were also distributed among the motorcycle riders without helmets in Liberty Market in or­der to create a sense of security and safety,