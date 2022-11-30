LAHORE - Cases will also be registered for violation of one-way traffic in Lahore from Friday.
Cases will be registered under the provisions of negligent and negligent driving.
These views were expressed by CTO Lahore Dr. Assad Malhi while talking to media representatives at LIberty Chowk. He said that more than 2 lakh and 25,000 challans were issued for violation of one-way traffic this year, Despite the heavy challan, a large number of citizens do not refrain from violating one-way traffic. Due to which traffic accidents are increasing day by day, which is very alarming., he added.
He said that the city of Lahore will be made completely safe from accidents. Dr. Assad Malhi further said that the cases will be registered under Section 279 of Pakistan Penal Code.
Violators place their lives and the lives of others at risk, Violation of one-way traffic also leads to traffic disruption, he said.
A challan of Rs 2000 is being issued for violation of one-way traffic., he said.
Besides, CTO Lahore said that from December 05, Monday, no heavy vehicle will be allowed to enter the city without a fitness certificate. Heavy vehicle plying at night is causing smog. Sand, mud vehicle without tarpaulin will not be allowed to enter the city.
Dr. Assad Malhi further said that only fitness vehicles will be allowed to enter after adopting complete safety measures. Helmets were also distributed among the motorcycle riders without helmets in Liberty Market in order to create a sense of security and safety,