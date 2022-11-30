Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday granted the FIA a further four days physical remand of PTI’s Leader Azam Khan Swati in an FIR pertaining to objectionable remarks about the state institutions. Senior civil judge Muhammad Shabbir heard the case lodged by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Swati’s lawyer Dr. Baber Awan requested the court that his client shouldn’t be produced before it due to the security risks and his attendance should be marked through the video link. The FIA prayed the court to add this in the orders that the accused was not presented at the request of his lawyer. The FIA further prayed the court to grant six more days of remand of Azam Swati as it had to conduct the investigation regarding his mobile and Twitter account. The court granted four days remand and adjourned the hearing till December 3. The court also granted exemption to Azam Swati from appearance on the request of his lawyer. Also, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from federation in a case seeking presentation of details of FIRs registered against PTI’s Leader Azam Khan Swati across the country. The court asked the deputy attorney general to apprise the court after taking instructions from the interior ministry whether the secretary interior had control over IGs police of the provinces. Petitioner’s lawyer Dr. Baber Awan earlier stated that more than fifty FIRs had been registered against his client on same incident. Most of the cases were registered in Sindh and Balochistan, he added. The lawyer said that his client was in FIA’s custody in Islamabad and prayed the court to stop his shifting to any other city. He also prayed the court to seek the details of FIRs against his client across the country as the provinces’ IGs were in control of secretary interior. The court seeks comments from interior ministry and adjourned the case till Friday. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.