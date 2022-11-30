Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi has said that the era of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa will be remembered in his­tory and the hearts of people.

In a video message, the CM said that the world recognises outgoing COAS’s role in Op­eration Radd-ul-Fasaad.

“The credit for ending ter­rorism in the country goes to Qamar Javed Bajwa who worked hard to end terror­ism in Swat, tribal areas, and Waziristan and eliminated the terrorists. There is now peace in all areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and people are relaxed”, he stated.

He said that after the earth­quake, the Pakistan Army un­der the leadership of former Army Chief Qamar Javed Ba­jwa did a lot of work. “Even in floods, the army reached everywhere in time, including the affected areas of Punjab. During the floods in Sindh, no one worked except the Paki­stan Army. The worst flood oc­curred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Qamar Javed Bajwa him­self reached there”, said the CM.

The chief minister also ac­knowledged the countless so­cial and religious services of Gen (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He said Saudi Arabia im­posed a ban on the world’s largest Tablighi Jamaat due to a misunderstanding, but then former Army Chief Qamar Ja­ved Bajwa played a leading role in removing the ban.

“In the gatherings of the Tab­lighi Jamaat, the people prayed the most for his long life and the continuation of policies.” Parvez Elahi commended Qa­mar Javed Bajwa’s construc­tive role for religion, country and future generations.

“I understand that people come and go, but their work is always remembered. The work done by Qamar Javed Bajwa for the safety, security and prog­ress of the country will be re­membered forever”, he added.

“I also congratulate new army chief Syed Asim Munir. We hope for improvement as Gen Syed Asim Munir has a lot of experience and has done a lot of work. He said that he also had the opportunity to work with him for 8-10 months. “By the will of Allah Almighty, Gen Syed Asim Munir will prove to be the best army chief. All our prayers are with the new army chief, added Parvez Elahi”.

The CM said that Pakistan Army is the best organization in the world and there is a whole system. The best army in the world is the Pakistan Army. Pakistan Army keeps an eye everywhere, especially on foreign policy and other is­sues that are also under their observation. With the help of Allah Almighty, the new Army Chief Syed Asim Munir will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the motherland, the CM said.