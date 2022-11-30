SARGODHA - District Police Officer (DPO) M Tariq Aziz on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review traffic incidents and traffic jams due to movement of sugarcane loaded vehicles.
Addressing the meeting here,the DPO said that traffic pressure multiplies on main roads with the start of sugarcane crushing season.Commuters were facing hurdles in traveling as the drivers of sugarcane loaded vehicles did not follow traffic rules and parked their vehicles on main roads,he added.
The DPO urged the mills’ administrations to take measures to increase parking facilities of cane-loaded vehicles in their respective limits.He appealed to take steps to aware drivers about the traffic laws as well as to install reflectors on the vehicles in order to avoid accidents.
He directed the traffic police to take immediate steps to maintain smooth flow of traffic,adding that he instructed to increase police numbers and patrolling on roads.
Traffic Education InchargeSajid Mehmood said that awareness programs were being organised for drivers in the wake of preventing accidents. Representatives of sugar mills extended their full cooperation with police in this regard.
CASES REGISTERED AGAINST THREE FOR BURNING RESIDUES
Sialkot district administration registered cases against three accused for burning paddy residues during a crackdown for causing smog.
A focal person of the district administration said operations were conducted by Assistant Commissioner Salman Zafar, agriculture department and revenue teams in different areas of tehsil Pasrur.He said cases were registered against M Aslam, Intizar Ahmed and M Boota in SadarPasrur and Badiana police stations for burning paddy residues.