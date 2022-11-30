Share:

SARGODHA - District Police Officer (DPO) M Tariq Aziz on Tuesday chaired a meet­ing to review traffic in­cidents and traffic jams due to movement of sug­arcane loaded vehicles.

Addressing the meet­ing here,the DPO said that traffic pressure mul­tiplies on main roads with the start of sugar­cane crushing season.Commuters were facing hurdles in traveling as the drivers of sugarcane loaded vehicles did not follow traffic rules and parked their vehicles on main roads,he added.

The DPO urged the mills’ administrations to take measures to in­crease parking facilities of cane-loaded vehicles in their respective lim­its.He appealed to take steps to aware drivers about the traffic laws as well as to install reflec­tors on the vehicles in order to avoid accidents.

He directed the traffic police to take immediate steps to maintain smooth flow of traffic,adding that he instructed to in­crease police numbers and patrolling on roads.

Traffic Education InchargeSajid Mehm­ood said that aware­ness programs were being organised for drivers in the wake of preventing accidents. Representatives of sug­ar mills extended their full cooperation with police in this regard.

CASES REGISTERED AGAINST THREE FOR BURNING RESIDUES

Sialkot district ad­ministration registered cases against three ac­cused for burning paddy residues during a crack­down for causing smog.

A focal person of the district administration said operations were conducted by Assistant Commissioner Salman Zafar, agriculture de­partment and revenue teams in different ar­eas of tehsil Pasrur.He said cases were regis­tered against M Aslam, Intizar Ahmed and M Boota in SadarPasrur and Badiana police sta­tions for burning paddy residues.