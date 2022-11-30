Share:

Here we go again, another rise in interest rates of 100 basis points! One can only say that by this time, given the hardships already being faced by the public and businesses at large, this consistent misread of inflation by economic managers in Pakistan is actually becoming quite frustrating and disruptive.

Now one can understand that our inflation is presently clocking around 30 percent and therefore the natural temptation by the central bankers is to use the available monetary tool (at their disposal) to curb it, however, one had thought that before exacerbating an already punitive interest-rate regime, the policymakers will first prudently determine the real root causes of the present inflation before taking any action.

That is to carefully ascertain whether further increasing of interest rates will help bring inflation down or may just turn out to be counterproductive by instead compounding it.

If we take a deep dive while analysing today’s inflation drivers the chronology comes out to be as follows.

A) One of the principal reasons for surging imports was that goods and raw materials coming from outside (imports) in key categories were competitive, both in terms of price and quality. For example, it made good sense to import important food ingredients and raw materials like tomato paste, food colours, preservatives, processed corn slices, etc, because not only were they better in quality but also cheaper.

Meaning, external account challenges aside, a large part of the imports were keeping inflation in check and playing a significant role in ensuring a smooth national supply chain line. In addition, it was at the same time also providing easily collectible revenue to the national exchequer.

B) Devaluation changed all this overnight and this unhealthy dependence on imported goods to manage prices and ensure supply-chain instead became an inflation driver.

C) As luck would have it, an unannounced arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic and a global phenomenon of rising oil and commodity prices didn’t help either.

D) Thereafter, came the follies of our governance in abrupt knee-jerk reactions (which by this time had perhaps almost become compulsions due to a long-running history of some poor handling of factors directly affecting the external account equation) to check imports meant that the sole dependence of establishing competitive pricing nationally became singularly correlated to the efficiencies and production capabilities of the domestic production apparatus. This sadly, as we know, had been under neglect for decades (Pakistan in recent years has been de-industrialising rather than increasing its manufacturing base) and hence could not come up with the kind of output that could help in keeping prices under check.

E) So, the inflation we see today is largely due to a disabling industrial environment that not only constraints economies of scale but restrains manufacturing to produce competitively. To check inflation and to address this bottleneck what is required is to facilitate the supply side by unshackling domestic industry so that it can produce optimally market-based returns and ones that are in line with comparative regional benchmarks.

A cursory glance around us and we see that Pakistan’s private sector in comparison to its regional competitors is being dealt an unfair hand where in terms of interest rate: Pakistan is at 16 percent, India at 6 percent and Bangladesh is at 5.75 percent, and even the corporate taxes, sales tax zero-rating facility, and utility inputs also tell a similar story. The danger is that if Pakistani businesses crumble under the weight of unfriendly economic policies, the country will be pushed into a vicious state of stagflation trap where growth plummets, unemployment rises, but inflation persists!

On a brighter note, while commonalities still exist in the underlying inflationary dynamics from the 70s or even from the early 2000s, today’s modern-day economies tend to be quite different. In the sense that collective bargaining in the professional sense is now being a relic of the past, the ascent of globalisation being fast and rampant, and the shifting demographics per se, all collectively create an automatic buffer for any type of lasting inflation.

Normal economies these days often tend to see inflation as an aftereffect or an implication of an economy that gets back onto the path of growth as a result of policy-induced measures, but then again normal economies (unlike Pakistan) do not support major currency devaluations or unnaturally high interest rates either.

Nor do normal economies suffer from external account shocks of the magnitude where they have to resort to outrightly blocking imports that leave prices unchecked. An interesting study led by an economic historian, Rebecca I, Spang, at Indiana University, argues that for modern-day economies, history does not repeat itself; in fact, it can’t.

“Recognising the complexity of any particular moment of the past may be irrelevant today, simply because most of the tools of connectivity simply didn’t exist at that time.”

Meaning, unfortunately, governments today have to shoulder the responsibility of economic fallouts squarely by themselves instead of having the luxury to attribute them to any type of economic cycle. Ironically, in Pakistan, the theory does not hold; not only does history keep on repeating itself, but also the governments keep on repeating economic follies in an almost uniform fashion.

To conclude, these are unprecedented times and clearly, economic managers need to do more if we indeed have to achieve the dream of a stable and sustainable economy. A holistic approach and some fresh thinking are required, cognisant of realities on the ground in seeking solutions rather than just simplistically applying textbook formulas.