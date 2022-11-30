Share:

QUETTA - Zhob Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ramzan Pa­lal said that the eradication of infectious diseases like polio and the protection of polio workers are among the top priorities of the district ad­ministration. He said during the launch of the anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to children here at the office on Tuesday. ADC Zhob, District Health Of­ficer Zhob, were also present on this occasion. The DC said, “Two drops of polio preven­tion can save your children from disabilities for their whole life. Anti-polio drops are important to save future generations.” He said that the polio campaign has started from November 28. The DC appealed the parents to coop­erate with the teams partici­pating in the polio campaign and vaccinate their children up to five years. He said that polio workers are our heroes and I pay tribute to the ser­vices of frontline workers.