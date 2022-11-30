Share:

FAISALABAD - The agriculture experts have advised the growers to complete late sow­ing of gram crops up to December 10 at every cost and ensure number of plants from 85,000 to 95,000 per acre for getting sufficient production.

Director Pulses Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Chaudhry M Rafiq on Tuesday said that September 25 to November 15 was the best time for gram cultivation. However, if the growers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Thal, Khushab, Mianwali, Layyah, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and other parts of central and south­ern Punjab have failed to cultivate gram crops during this period.

Theyshould immediately start its cul­tivation and complete its late sowing up to December 10 at every cost because passage for every after November 15 would affect grain quality as well as quantity. Therefore, the farmers should ensure number of gram plants from 85,000 to 95,000 in one acre so that the number of plants could help in getting sufficient production, he added.

He advised the growers to use approved varieties of grams in­cluding Bital-98, Punjab-2008, Balkasar-2000, Wanihar-2000, Thal-2006, CM-98, Kabuli Noor-91 and CM-2008, etc. because these varieties has sufficient disease resistance and give maximum production.

He also advised the growers to use 13 kilograms nitrogen or 36 kg phos­phorus fertiliser per acre to improve gram production. More information, in this regard could be obtained from agri helpline, he added.

NEW CONCEPT OF MILKING BUFFALO ON RENT SURFACES IN SOUTH PUNJAB

Due to the high prices of cattle, a new concept of ‘Milking Buffalo on Rent’ surfaced in south Punjab in which citizens and owners of cattle pens get buffaloes and cows from ru­ral areas for seven months and then sell the milk in urban areas.

Although a huge majority of people did not know about the availability of milking animals on rent, however, the trend is likely to become popular in the coming days, said Yusuf Baloch, an expert in cattle rearing, while talking to media. He stated that his forefather belonged to Rangpur village in Muzaf­fargarh and the concept was very much prevalent therein. He however added that the concept surfaced in Multan too.

Another citizen namely Khizar Hayat got two milking buffalos on rent and earned handsome amounts by selling milk. He maintained that he got buffaloes for Rs70,000 each for seven months. To a query about profit, he stated that he was earning reasonable amounts by selling milk.

He had hired milking buffaloes for seven months with certain con­ditions including the availability of milk to buffalo-calf for the first three months