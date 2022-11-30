Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori called on President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, at President House Islamabad. The cooperation of federal government in various sectors, federal funding for development of the Sindh province and mega development projects of Karachi were discussed in detail on the occasion.

The Governor informed the President about his efforts to create cohesion, harmony and unity among various sections of the population in Sindh. He said that federal funding for various projects would definitely improve the existing infrastructure.

Separately, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has congratulated General Asim Muneer on assuming command of Pakistan Army as its 17th Chief. In a felicitation message on Tuesday, the Sindh Governor said that it was an honor to spearhead the biggest Army of Islamic world and being a true soldier, General Asim Muneer would definitely work to enhance professional capabilities of Pakistan Army. He also paid tribute to General Qamar Javed Bajwa and lauded his services in maintaining peace in the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Abdul Laif Kazmi Qadri, well-known as, Imam Bari, in Islamabad. According to a Governor House communiqué here on Tuesday, he laid a wreath at the shrine. He also offered fateha and prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

The Governor said that he got spiritual tranquility by visiting such shrines.