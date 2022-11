Share:

Briefing media on Wednesday, Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar announced the government’s decision to keep the prices of Petrol and High Speed Diesel for next 15 days.

The minister also said that the prices of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) and Kerosene oil have been decreased by Rs7 and Rs10 respectively.