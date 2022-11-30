Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is providing all possible facilitation to investors to promote foreign investment in Pakistan.

He was talking to a delegation of international investment banking and capital markets firm Jefferies in Islamabad today (Tuesday).

Welcoming the delegation, the Prime Minister invited the firm to open its office in Pakistan. He said the government is taking every possible measure to strengthen economy. He said the country is no more facing any threat of default due to tough decisions taken by the coalition government. He said attempts are being made to create uncertainty in the country by spreading false information about economic situation of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said regardless of the political cost, the coalition government saved the country from suffering the consequences of the incompetence of the last four years.

He said the government is taking measures on priority basis to bring down inflation and provide relief to the common man. Besides, the government is also striving hard to reduce foreign trade deficit.

The delegation commended country's journey toward economic stability by effectively confronting the economic challenges under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was also present on the occasion.