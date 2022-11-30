FAISALABAD    -   Two persons were killed in a head-on collision be­tween two dumper vehi­cles on TandlianwalaRoad near 426 Adda, Faisalabad on Tuesday. 

Rescue 1122 said that 22-year-old Ghulam Mo­hiyuddin and an unknown person (25) received seri­ous injuries and died on the spot. The victims were shifted to Tehsil Headquar­ters (THQ) Hospital.Saddar Tandlianwala police started investigation.

Meanwhile, a truck driver was killed by the unidenti­fied accused near Fais­alabad on Tuesday.Police said Samar of Chiniot was driving a truck near Nisha­tabad overhead bridge when he was shot dead by some criminals. The body was shifted to a mortuary of the Allied Hospital for postmortem.

RPO Sarfraz Ahmed Falki and officers reached the spot and collected forensic evidences. The RPO direct­ed the SP Madina division Zunair Ahmed to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Inaugural ILT20 to roll into action from January 13

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Sargodha on Tuesday.Jhal­Chakian police said that M Nawaz, resident of Chak84 NB, was heading towards Sargodha on his motorcy­cle when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near 84 adda,killing him on the spot. In another incident,a speeding truck hit motorcy­clist Mumtaz (49) to death. Police started investigation.

18 ‘CRIMINALS’ NABBED 

Sargodha Police on Tues­day claimed to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.According to the police, raiding teams nabbed seven drug push­ers and recovered 2.5-kg of hashish and 115-litres li­quor from them.

Police also held 11 ac­cused besides recovering 18 pistols, 12 guns, three rifles and a number of bul­lets from them.The accused were identified as Aslam, Salaam, Muneeb, Akhtar, Kamran, Arslan, Wajid, Kaleem, Suleman, Im­ran, Shoaib, Tahir, Tareen Akram, Wasim, Ahmed, Musa, Naeem and Waheed.

PSX turns around, gains 302 points

In Burewala, as many as eight persons received mul­tiple injuries over a dispute on land in the premises of Fateh Shah police station area on Tuesday.According to Rescue 1122 sources, two groups, one of Khushi M Ra­jpoot, resident of village 463/EB, had a dispute with another of Abdul Rehman Khokhar of the same local­ity over the passageway of their street. Therival groups after a heated argument, engaged in a fight by using axes, sticks and weapons on each other.

As a result, eight persons from both sides, including Abdul Rehman, Attiqur­Rehman, Khushi M, Waqas, Abbas, Sajjad, Sharifan Mai and others sustained inju­ries. The injured were shift­ed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where Ab­dul Rehman was referred to Nishtar Hospital due to critical condition because of a bullet injury in the head.Police have started in­vestigation.