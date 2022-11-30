FAISALABAD - Two persons were killed in a head-on collision between two dumper vehicles on TandlianwalaRoad near 426 Adda, Faisalabad on Tuesday.
Rescue 1122 said that 22-year-old Ghulam Mohiyuddin and an unknown person (25) received serious injuries and died on the spot. The victims were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.Saddar Tandlianwala police started investigation.
Meanwhile, a truck driver was killed by the unidentified accused near Faisalabad on Tuesday.Police said Samar of Chiniot was driving a truck near Nishatabad overhead bridge when he was shot dead by some criminals. The body was shifted to a mortuary of the Allied Hospital for postmortem.
RPO Sarfraz Ahmed Falki and officers reached the spot and collected forensic evidences. The RPO directed the SP Madina division Zunair Ahmed to arrest the culprits at the earliest.
Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Sargodha on Tuesday.JhalChakian police said that M Nawaz, resident of Chak84 NB, was heading towards Sargodha on his motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near 84 adda,killing him on the spot. In another incident,a speeding truck hit motorcyclist Mumtaz (49) to death. Police started investigation.
18 ‘CRIMINALS’ NABBED
Sargodha Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.According to the police, raiding teams nabbed seven drug pushers and recovered 2.5-kg of hashish and 115-litres liquor from them.
Police also held 11 accused besides recovering 18 pistols, 12 guns, three rifles and a number of bullets from them.The accused were identified as Aslam, Salaam, Muneeb, Akhtar, Kamran, Arslan, Wajid, Kaleem, Suleman, Imran, Shoaib, Tahir, Tareen Akram, Wasim, Ahmed, Musa, Naeem and Waheed.
In Burewala, as many as eight persons received multiple injuries over a dispute on land in the premises of Fateh Shah police station area on Tuesday.According to Rescue 1122 sources, two groups, one of Khushi M Rajpoot, resident of village 463/EB, had a dispute with another of Abdul Rehman Khokhar of the same locality over the passageway of their street. Therival groups after a heated argument, engaged in a fight by using axes, sticks and weapons on each other.
As a result, eight persons from both sides, including Abdul Rehman, AttiqurRehman, Khushi M, Waqas, Abbas, Sajjad, Sharifan Mai and others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where Abdul Rehman was referred to Nishtar Hospital due to critical condition because of a bullet injury in the head.Police have started investigation.