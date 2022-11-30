Share:

FAISALABAD - Two persons were killed in a head-on collision be­tween two dumper vehi­cles on TandlianwalaRoad near 426 Adda, Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 said that 22-year-old Ghulam Mo­hiyuddin and an unknown person (25) received seri­ous injuries and died on the spot. The victims were shifted to Tehsil Headquar­ters (THQ) Hospital.Saddar Tandlianwala police started investigation.

Meanwhile, a truck driver was killed by the unidenti­fied accused near Fais­alabad on Tuesday.Police said Samar of Chiniot was driving a truck near Nisha­tabad overhead bridge when he was shot dead by some criminals. The body was shifted to a mortuary of the Allied Hospital for postmortem.

RPO Sarfraz Ahmed Falki and officers reached the spot and collected forensic evidences. The RPO direct­ed the SP Madina division Zunair Ahmed to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Sargodha on Tuesday.Jhal­Chakian police said that M Nawaz, resident of Chak84 NB, was heading towards Sargodha on his motorcy­cle when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler near 84 adda,killing him on the spot. In another incident,a speeding truck hit motorcy­clist Mumtaz (49) to death. Police started investigation.

18 ‘CRIMINALS’ NABBED

Sargodha Police on Tues­day claimed to have arrested 18 criminals and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.According to the police, raiding teams nabbed seven drug push­ers and recovered 2.5-kg of hashish and 115-litres li­quor from them.

Police also held 11 ac­cused besides recovering 18 pistols, 12 guns, three rifles and a number of bul­lets from them.The accused were identified as Aslam, Salaam, Muneeb, Akhtar, Kamran, Arslan, Wajid, Kaleem, Suleman, Im­ran, Shoaib, Tahir, Tareen Akram, Wasim, Ahmed, Musa, Naeem and Waheed.

In Burewala, as many as eight persons received mul­tiple injuries over a dispute on land in the premises of Fateh Shah police station area on Tuesday.According to Rescue 1122 sources, two groups, one of Khushi M Ra­jpoot, resident of village 463/EB, had a dispute with another of Abdul Rehman Khokhar of the same local­ity over the passageway of their street. Therival groups after a heated argument, engaged in a fight by using axes, sticks and weapons on each other.

As a result, eight persons from both sides, including Abdul Rehman, Attiqur­Rehman, Khushi M, Waqas, Abbas, Sajjad, Sharifan Mai and others sustained inju­ries. The injured were shift­ed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital from where Ab­dul Rehman was referred to Nishtar Hospital due to critical condition because of a bullet injury in the head.Police have started in­vestigation.