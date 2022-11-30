Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the petition of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Azam Khan Swati who approached the court fearing his custodial killing and sought details of cases registered against him. A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of Swati’s petition challenging the cases filed against him for tweeting against the senior military officers and wherein he has also expressed fear of his custodial killing. During the hearing, the lawyer informed the bench that Swati was currently on physical remand with 50 cases registered against him across the country. He requested the court that details of all cases against the Senator should come through the interior secretary and maintained that Swati should not be handed over to anyone till all details are submitted to the court. The court asked that how the interior secretary controlled the provincial Inspector General (IGs) of Police? However, petitioner’s counsel Babar Awan affirmed that the IGs were controlled by the interior secretary. Then, the bench directed the deputy attorney general to take instructions from the interior secretary. It also directed him to inform the court that how the interior secretary was controlling the IGs. Later, the IHC bench deferred the hearing of the case till Friday for further proceedings. In the petition, the PTI Senator cited the federation of Pakistan through the secretary of Interior Ministry, Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon, Balochistan IG Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and the state as respondents. He requested the court to direct the first four respondents to adhere to the “lego-constitutional and fundamental rights” of the petitioner as well as present the details of the FIRs registered against him throughout the country. The petitioner also prayed to the court to direct the interior ministry secretary and the FIA DG not to shift him outside the court’s jurisdiction. It further said that the petitioner had “reliable information and strong apprehension of his custodial killing.” He said that in addition to his private moments being filmed and sent to the children of the family, the petitioner is being subjected to every possible inhumane treatment. He said that the “malicious campaign” against the petitioner was “life-threatening and hazardous” and was ongoing. The petitioner’s counsel argued that it was impossible for his client to know the exact number of cases registered against him on singular allegations. He added that as a result, Swati was unable to engage with lawyers and protect himself which was a blatant violation of his fundamental rights. He informed the court that the FIA filed a case against him under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). In his petition, the Senator said that he was subjected to the worst torture while in custody. “Azam Swati can be subjected to any sort of inhuman treatment,” read the petition. The PTI leader maintained that the basic human rights should be ensured in his matter. Two days earlier, Swati was arrested and sent on a two-day physical remand for using foul language for the army chief and other senior military officers from his farmhouse located in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad. He was arrested by the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing. The senator was arrested under Sections 500, 501, 505 and 109. He was also arrested under the same provisions last month.