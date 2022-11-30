Share:

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday castigated Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan after he quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah while congratulating the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

In a series of tweets, Maryam penned that "Have you [Imran Khan] forgotten the year 2018 when you conspired against Nawaz Sharif with some officers, stole the public mandate [in Nawaz Sharif], made public officers controversial, and ruined their future?"

She added, "Did you forget to quote Quaid-e-Azam back then? "Your politics, like your senses, have been buried."

Quoting Khan in another tweet, she said, "You [Khan] have a selective memory, people don t."

Reminding Imran of his ‘conspiracies’, she added, "Your [Khan] collude with certain elements of the establishment, they raise &feed u like their Godson. Now you beg for their unconstitutional interference, and when it is denied, you call them traitors.

Questioning the former premier’s character, she added, "You have the audacity to talk about trust deficits?" You think people are fools?"