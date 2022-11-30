Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan aims to boost cooperative relations with Afghanistan, halt to attacks from Afghan soil, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar told her Afghan counterpart and other senior Afghan officials during the day-long visit to Kabul. Khar held political consultations with the leadership of the interim government of Afghanistan and discussed multilateral matters of importance. In a meeting with deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, which was also attended by Minister for Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin delawar, the discussions focused on bilateral trade, connectivity and people-to-people contacts. Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi and Hina Khar, along with their respective delegations also met and discussed matters of bilateral importance. The meeting focused on political consultations between the two governments. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present. “A range of bilateral issues of common interest were discussed including cooperation in education, health, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and socioeconomic projects,” the Foreign Office said. The attacks on Pakistani territory from the Afghan soil were also discussed and the Afghan officials were asked to take steps for stopping this dangerous trend. Khar vowed to enhance cooperation with Afghanistan and expressed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable and peaceful Pakistan. Khar also had a luncheon meeting with Afghan Women Chamber of Commerce in Kabul, where she underlined the important role of women in the society and expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in strengthening linkages between women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar announced that Pakistan would give special preference to import of products from the businesses run by the women of Afghanistan. Khar underlined the important role of women in the society and expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in strengthening linkages between the women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Afghanistan.