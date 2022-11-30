Share:

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif while claiming of being in contact with some members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that some people from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa don’t want the assemblies to be dissolved.

Speaking exclusively to a news channel, he said that a strategy can be devised after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s decision on dissolving assemblies.

The minister said the PTI is expected to make a final decision within a day or two and what prediction he can make before that, adding that he wouldn’t tell the media if they have any strategy.

Khawaja Asif went on to say that several people from KP and Punjab don’t want assemblies to be dissolved.

It is pertinent to mention here that former PM Imran Khan had announced the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and KP and will soon give a date in this regard.