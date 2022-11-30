Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the Inspector General police to launch a crackdown against street crimes in the province along with forming a well-devised plan for controlling the traffic congestion in major cities of the province. he directed the district administration to keep a vigilant eye on the public services Delivery with a special focus on the patwar system adding that the Dispute resolution Councils (DrCs) should comprise all relevant officers so that the majority of public issues are resolved at the grass root level. The Chief Minister also directed the concerned departments and District administrations to furnish performance reports regarding good governance initiatives fortnightly. These directives were issued by the Chief Minister while chairing a progress review meeting regarding the good governance strategy of Khyber pakhtunkhwa province. regarding the resolution of complaints received on the pakistan Citizen portal, the meeting was informed that Khyber pakhtunkhwa province has constantly remained in the first position for the fourth consecutive year in terms of citizen satisfaction. On the occasion, the Chief Minister directed the works department to compile a comprehensive report against corrupt officials along with strengthening the monitoring mechanism for public welfare initiatives. he maintained that the benefits of reforms and public welfare initiatives should be evident and directed the district administrations to take stern action against illegal hoarding of goods, adulteration and professional beggars throughout the province. similarly, Mahmood Khan directed the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the development projects of the provincial government in their respective districts, adding that negligence in this regard will not be entertained. he maintained that the performance monitoring of all concerned would be held regularly by the chair. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also directed to speed up the drive against illegal encroachments, especially on the banks of rivers in hazara and Malakand regions, adding that a proper proposal is prepared for the utilization of recovered lands. It was informed that a total of 9170 kanals of land has been recovered in the anti-encroachment drive from January 2022 till-date. he also directed regular holding of Open Court, revenue Darbar, undertaking steps for public awareness regarding welfare projects, action against the use of plastic bags, repair and maintenance of shelter homes and provision of winter clothing to people in shelter homes. Briefing the meeting about progress on the good governance strategy, it was informed that a total of 84,273 complaints were registered on pakistan Citizen portal out of which 76,466 complaints have been resolved. 43,456 complainants provided their valuable feedback, out of which 22,611 were completely satisfied.