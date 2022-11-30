Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve horus.

However, foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad seven degree centigrade, Lahore twelve, Karachi fifteen, Peshawar eight, Quetta three, Gilgit minus one, Murree six and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cold and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula while very cold and dry and partly cloudy in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula one degree centigrade, Jammu ten, Leh minus four and Shopian zero degree centigrade.