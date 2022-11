Share:

A man committed suicide after killing his wife in Sahiwal’s Chichawatni tehsil on Wednesday, said police.

Muslim Sheikh, a resident of 117 villages in the jurisdiction of Kassowal police station, killed his wife by attacking her with an axe. Afterward, the suspect also took his own life by walking in front of a train.

The reason behind the incident is unclear, and police have launched an investigation into the matter.