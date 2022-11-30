Share:

KARACHI-A man killed his wife and three minor daughters in Shamsi Society of Malir in Karachi. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Sajid Amir Sadozai said that they recovered four bodies from a house in Malir.

The police have also recovered a knife from the crime scene and forensic teams have reached the spot to collect evidence. Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has sought report from the Karachi police chief and directed that an investigation into the killing be conducted at the earliest.

The police released a preliminary investigation report according to which Fawad - who worked as a sales manager at a private firm - attempted suicide after killing his wife Huma and three daughters named Samra, Fatima, and Neha – whose aged from 10 to 12 years.

The suspect was present in his house in injured condition when the police reached the crime scene. The report stated that the police found the house’s gate locked from the inside.

The report stated that the woman’s brother and mother, who lived on the ground floor of the same house, did not hear anyone wailing, which indicates that the suspect drugged the victims to death. SSP Sadozai ruled out the possibility of someone coming into the house and murdering the victims as the family resided in a small portion of a house, which comprised two rooms and there was no entry point from the backside.

“After inspecting the house and given the circumstantial evidence, I am sure that Fawad has committed these murders,” the senior police officer told media.

“From one room, we found three bodies — the woman and two children — and from the other room, we found another body of a child,” he said.

SSP Sadozai said that the suspect’s mother and sister-in-law — who live in the portion below them — broke the door and entered their rooms. “The mother told me that she believes that Fawad has committed [the murders].” The police officer said the mother informed the authorities that the relations between the couple had never deteriorated to such an extent that he would murder his wife, albeit, they would often fight.

SSP Sadozai said it is possible that the victims might have been drugged before being killed as given the amount of blood in the house, they should have screamed for their lives — but they didn’t. “The sister-in-law of Fawad has told police that she heard one scream of Fawad’s wife.” About the victims being drugged, he said that it can be confirmed once the forensic report comes in.

The police said they had yet not recorded Fawad’s statement as he was critical. Fawad didn’t receive salary for four months: mother Speaking to media the suspect’s mother said that everything was fine until 1:30pm in the afternoon.

“The girls also went to school and college,” she said. The suspect’s mother added that she heard screams and called upstairs but no one picked up.

“When I went upstairs, the door did not open. When we shook the door hard, the hinge opened. After I went inside the girls were lying where would usually sleep. In the other room, my daughter-in-law was covered with a blanket,” she said sharing details of the incident.

Fawad’s mother added that her son and daughter-in-law had never complained about anything. “Today, all my granddaughters met me and left for studies. When I went inside, my son Fawad was also lying injured,” the suspect mother informed. “My son hadn’t received his salary for four months,” she added.

A spokesperson of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) confirmed that Fawad, the main suspect, was now out of danger. He maintained that following surgery, he has now been shifted to the ward.

In addition to this, the police, after the initial investigation, revealed that Fawad had informed his brother about his intention minutes before the incident of the brutal killing via a video call.

The police added that his brother lives abroad. The suspect’s brother, who lives abroad, telephoned his other brother, who lives in Karachi. The latter then called his wife who rushed toward Fawad’s place; however, he had already killed his wife and children before she reached there.

After examining the bodies, it seemed that her wife resisted before being killed, the police added.

Fawad’s brother-in-law also confirmed that he was not facing a financial issue and loved his wife and children.

Meanwhile, sources at the company where he worked said that there was no salary problem at the factory. Employees were paid by 28 or 29 every month, factory sources said.

