Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday while reaffirming to foil the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Assemblies’ dissolution said that "Mark my words” that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would not exit assemblies."

While addressing the party’s 55th foundation day, the foreign minister said that PPP never opted for the politics of violence and division, adding that attempts were made to limit the party to one province by bringing a "selected party" into power, but we ousted that selected government through constitutional tactics. "We will solve the country s problems together with the people’s mandate," he said.

"Mark my words, the threat of resignation from Imran Khan is a deceit because they will never resign from the provincial assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab," claimed Bilawal.

He said that if PTI wants to resign, PPP is ready to compete with it. "PPP workers have handed a big defeat to the "selected" (Imran Khan) in by-elections in Malir and Multan," he added.

"My mother also did not compromise on the principles despite the difficulties," the PPP chairman added.

FM Bilawal It is wrongly said that the leader takes the U-turn. He added that genuine leaders never take U-turns and always stick to their principles.

He gave a reference to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and said she stood up in Rawalpindi and challenged the dictators and terrorists of the time to promote the politics of conscience in the country.