MULTAN - Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) urged the in­cumbent government to ensure an early release of soybean seed stuck at Karachi port otherwise it could cause issues of food security and affect the production of chick­en and eggs. President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal during a meeting attend­ed by executive mem­bers (Solvent Extractor Association) Bakhtawar Sheikh Tanvir and some others, stated that there was fear of food crises in the coming days, in case soybean was not released timely at Kara­chi Port. It would lead to closure of thousands of poultry forms in the country. Similarly, it will also cause the death of millions of poultry units, he alarmed. Millions of workers in the poul­try industry will lose their jobs, Rashid hint­ed. Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh expressed con­cern over non clearance of soybean from Karachi Port. He alleged that soy­bean was not being re­leased from Karachi Port due to a conspiracy. Soy­bean worth Rs 22 billion could spoil at the Port as it was lying under open-sky, he lamented. If soybean seeds are not released timely, it will affect poultry, fisheries and solvents. It will also harm the industry and the public will spend huge amounts against egg and poultry.