LAHORE - Master Paints/Newage, Remington Pharma and Kalabagh/ Zacky Farm won the opening day matches of the Corps Commander Polo Cup sponsored by Diamond Paints that commenced here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF). In the first match of the opening day, Master Paints/Newage outsmarted Salam Polo by 7-4½. Juan Cruz Greguol played hero’s role in the winning side’s success as he utilized his sublime form to smash in superb six goals while Adnan Jalil Azam converted one. Nicolas Ruiz Guinazu thrashed in three goals for Salam Polo, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage. The second match proved a one-sided affair, which was dominated by Remington Pharma as they outclassed Rijas Group by a huge margin of 11- 4. Hamza Mawaz Khan was the hero of the day from winning side as he played brilliantly and pumped in excellent nine goals. Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Ahmed Zubair Butt also played well and struck one goal apiece. Only Bilal Haye banged in a brace for Rijas Group, which had a handicap advantage of two goals. In the third and final match of the opening day, Kalabagh/ Zacky Farms toppled 4 Corps by 10-5. Raja Jalal Arsalan did the magic with mallet and pony and hammered impressive nine goals while Maisam Haider Baloch and Nazar Dean Ali Khan converted one goal apiece from the winning team. Muhammad Raza Behboudi slammed in three goals and Maj Faizan Tassaduq Bhutta and Lt Col Rab Nawaz Tiwana scored one goal each for 4 Corps. Today (Wednesday), two important matches will be played.