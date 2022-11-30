Share:

In a major relief to the Karachiites, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has lowered the power tariff by Rs9.98 per unit for the K-Electric consumers.

According to the notification issued by the NEPRA, the tariff has been reduced as per three-month and monthly fuel cost adjustments (FCAs) for July to September 2002 and October respectively.

The power regulator said that the relief granted for the month of October 2022 will not apply to lifeline customers.

The decision to reduce Rs7.83 per unit approved by the NEPRA will be forwarded to the federal government for final approval.

With the decision of the NEPRA, the K-Electric consumers will get relief of Rs3.59 billion. The NEPRA will release a detailed verdict later.

Earlier, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority approved the reduction of Rs5.13 per unit for the month of September on account of fuel charges adjustment.

The power regulator said that the relief of Rs5.13 paisas is only for a month. NEPRA further said the reduction in FCA amount will not apply to lifeline customers, domestic customers using up to 300 units, agricultural customers, or electric vehicle charging stations.