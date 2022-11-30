Share:

The Netherlands beat hosts Qatar 2-0 in Group A to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Qatar goalie Meshaal Barsham saved the ball in the penalty area after the Netherlands attack which was carried by Daley Blind in the 14th minute at Al Bayt Stadium.

Netherlands forward Memphis Depay put the ball wide in front of the goal in the 15th minute.

Cody Gakpo scored his third goal in last three games and brought the lead to the Netherlands with a well-placed shot in the 26th minute.

Frankie De Jong completed Depay's shot, which came back from Qatar keeper Barsham and made it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

Steven Berghuis netted an easy one to an empty goal with Vincent Janssen's pass in the 68th minute, but the goal was disallowed after Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, due to a hand ball.

Berghuis' long range curled shot came back from top left corner of the crossbar in the 92nd minute and the game ended 2-0.

Netherlands won Group A with seven points, while already-eliminated Qatar finished their maiden World Cup with zero points.