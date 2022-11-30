Share:

LAHORE - Northern created history here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday when they defeated Sindh by an innings and 55 runs to win their maiden Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Northern’s captain Umar Amin lifted the winning trophy and also earned PKR 10,000,000. Northern have been the finalist twice since the revamp of the domestic system in 2019-20. They were lucky the third time after losing out on the title both in 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons. Starting their second innings with a deficit of 309 runs, Sindh lost six wickets in the first session and were 105-6 at the lunch interval. That the Sindh managed to score 254 in 56.2 overs was largely due to Fawad Alam’s 43rd first-class century which included a 63-run partnership with first innings top run-getter Asif Mehmood (21 off 33 balls) and a 62-run eighth-wicket partnership with Muhammad Umar (36 off 31). Fawad’s 113- run innings came off 130 balls, which included 18 fours. For Northern, Aamir Jamal and Musa Khan bagged three wickets apiece, while Mehran Mumtaz took two wickets. This edition of Quaid Trophy will also be remembered for Northern’s complete dominance in the tournament. M Huraira topped the batting charts with 1024 runs and was awarded best batter of the tournament. For his match-winning doublecentury, Huraira was also named player of the final. Mubasir Khan for his all-round performance (522 runs and 31 wickets) was named player of the tournament. He was also named the player of the tournament in last year’s Quaid Trophy. Rohail Nazir was named best wicket-keeper of the tournament. He completed 43 dismissals behind the stumps and scored 434 runs in the tournament. Sindh’s Abrar Ahmed was named best bowler of the tournament, he took 43 wickets in 12 innings. The mystery spinner couldn’t feature for his side in the final as he, for his outstanding performance, was named in Pakistan men’s squad for the three-match Test series against England, starting from Dec 1 at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.