KHYBER - One person sustained injuries when a brawl erupted because of a road mishap between a taxi driver and Customs officials here at the NADra checkpoint, Torkham border on Tuesday. according to Customs authorities, the aerial firing was conducted out for their security and to disperse the crowds that had gathered in front of their checkpoint in support of their local cab driver’s intention to harm them. Following the incidents, agitators stormed the checkpoint, and officials suspended routine work and fled for their lives, according to a Customs official. According to hospital reports, Khelwat shah, who got minor injuries during the scuffle, was discharged after receiving first aid.