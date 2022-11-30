Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has received much needed $500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which would build the country’s foreign exchange reserves. “Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has transferred today, as per their Board’s approval, to State Bank of Pakistan/government of Pakistan, $500 million as programme financing,” Finance Minister Ishaq dar tweeted on Tuesday. Earlier in this month, the AIIB had approved $500 million under BRACE for Pakistan. The Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) programme is an Asian development Bank (ADB) financing programme to counter the social fallouts of economic crisis. The Asian development Bank in last month had approved much needed $1.5 billion in financing to help the government of Pakistan under BRACE. Later, AIIB as co-financing has also approved funds for Pakistan. The inflow of $500 million would help in building the country’s foreign exchange reserves. Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are currently declined to $7.825 billion and commercial banks to $5.819 billion, making total country’s foreign exchange reserves to stand at $13.645 billion as of 18-Nov-2022. The reserves would come under pressure as the country would have to pay $1 billion against the maturing of a 5-year Sukuk on december 5, 2022.