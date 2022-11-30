Share:

LAHORE - PTI leader and former federal minister Parvez Khattak met Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at Punjab House, Islamabad on Tuesday and discussed legal matters relating to the Punjab Assembly which is most likely to be dissolved along with the KP Assembly within a few days. The two leaders also deliberated upon the rules of procedure of the assembly and a detailed review of all technical aspects regarding the assembly was also debated. Parvez Elahi asserted that the opposition should realize that the Punjab assembly would not run on the personal whims of anyone. He said everything would be done under the law and constitution. The chief minister maintained that the submission of a no-confidence motion or imposing the governor’s rule will just remain a hollow dream of the opposition. “The mass popularity of Imran Khan is beyond doubt as he has revived the spirit of self-respect in the nation”, the CM noted, adding that so-called 13-parties cabal was taking its last breath. “The federal government, consisting of incompetents, has made life difficult for the common man”; he said and remarked that allies would be at daggers drawn very soon. “We have supported Imran Khan earlier and would continue to stand by his side”, the CM concluded. Parvez Khattak said that Imran Khan does not indulge in the politics of personal interests while the PDM had always prioritized its political interests over national interests.